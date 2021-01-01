Happy New Year from MetalMiner!

Firstly, we want to wish all of our readers a Happy New Year!

With that said, well — that’s that for 2020.

Last year was a tumultuous one to say the least.

The coronavirus pandemic dominated the world’s attentions for much of the year. Economies struggled amid dropping demand and supply-chain challenges.

The rollout of vaccines last month offered some hope, but there remains a long road ahead.

In case you missed it, we recapped the most-viewed stories on MetalMiner last week, plus the most-viewed steel, aluminum and copper stories.

But with that, we will officially turn the page on 2020. Once again, we wish all of our MetalMiner readers around the world a Happy New Year!

