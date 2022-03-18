MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman talks metal prices, LME nickel chaos and more with BNN Bloomberg

The last month has been a frenetic one in the world of metals and metal prices.

In recent weeks, we’ve covered the ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reviewed the fallout of the London Metal Exchange’s decision to suspend nickel trading and covered developments spanning metal markets in our March 2022 Monthly Metal Index (MMI) report.

Metal prices, volatility and more: MetalMiner CEO talks to BNN Bloomberg

With that in mind, MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman chatted with BNN Bloomberg this week about all of the above and much more, including the trajectory of the gold price and the LME’s handling of the recent nickel price boom.

Reisman also reviewed other metal prices, including the aluminum market, touching on the ingot versus the semis markets. The latter, she notes, has caused more grief for industrial companies. (For more aluminum, nickel and gold analysis — and much more — check out the March 2022 MMI report.)

“Besides the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia is a big semi-finished aluminum producer,” Reisman told BNN Bloomberg. “Now you’ve got sanctions on Russia from the E.U., you’ve got sanctions from the U.K.”

Check out MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman’s interview with BNN Bloomberg below:

Reisman and the rest of the analyst team offer similar insights in the MetalMiner weekly newsletter. In addition, for further analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war, the MetalMiner team will break it all down during its Wednesday, March 30 webinar.