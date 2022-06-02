Buy Metal With Confidence
MetalMiner, the Leading Metal Intelligence Brand for Forecasting Metal Prices
Global Precious Metals MMI: Precious Metals Prices Remain Mostly Sideways Amid Conflicting Factors
The Global Precious Metals MMI (Monthly Metals Index) maintained a sideways trend once again, this time moving up only 2.07%. That said, the overall future for precious metals prices brightened
Copper Mining Giant Ivanhoe Mines Announces New Mineral Resources in DRC
Canadian copper mining giant Ivanhoe Mines recently announced new “maiden” mineral resources for high-grade Makoko and Kiala deposits in its project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The company
Copper MMI: Is The “Supercycle” Narrative For Copper Prices Falling Apart?
Although they appear on the rebound from last month’s lows, copper prices have yet to break out of their long-term sideways range. Nonetheless, following an almost 2% overall decline throughout
MetalMiner's Weekly Newsletter
Get weekly updates on:
- Latest trends in metal prices
- Commodity market shifts
- Featured articles/metal industry news
- Updates on MetalMiner product developments
- In addition to all of the above, get free resources and sourcing tips
MetalMiner Insights, the Leading Market Intelligence Platform for Metal Prices
When to Buy, What to Pay, How to SAVE.
MetalMiner serves as the leading market intelligence brand, uniquely providing forecasts for metal prices, in addition to analysis and solutions for global manufacturers via our SaaS platform, MetalMiner (SM) Insights. Interested in steel prices? What about the price of aluminum? Our team members, using the MetalMiner Insights platform, partner with manufacturing organizations to help and further generate cost savings. Furthermore, we help provide an immediate ROI using the MetalMiner Insights platform.
MetalMiner Report Subscriptions
In an increasingly competitive procurement landscape, your biggest advantage is a strong understanding of your material’s supply chain. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the industry, these reports are your indispensable guide.
Best Practice Library
Reduce Market Volatility with the MetalMiner Best Practices Library
The MetalMiner Best Practices Library ultimately helps procurement professionals with the most strategic elements of the job. In addition to this, these resources help reduce market volatility, reduce risk, lower cost of goods sold, improve supplier relationships and better forecast profitability and earnings.
MetalMiner Prices
The NEW MetalMiner prices pages for carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum each showcase a specific metal price point (top chart) against the MetalMiner Outlook (forecast) to show a typical savings amount generated if a buying organization followed the forecast.
Furthermore, each week, MetalMiner will feature different price points by metal. Steel, stainless steels and aluminum prices update weekly.
Sign up for Metal Market News and Trends
Don’t Forget to Sign Up for Our Two Most Popular Resources:
Weekly Newsletter:
Each week, MetalMiner features different price points by metal. Steel, stainless steel and aluminum price updates weekly. In addition to this, get regular updates on relevant macroeconomics and other commodity news.
Monthly MetalMiner Index Report:
Each month, MetalMiner sends out an index report showing you the price change (sideways up or down) for carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, copper, rare earths, automotive, construction, grain-oriented electrical steel, renewables and precious metals.