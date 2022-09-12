Northwest Indiana serves as the home of some of the largest steel mills in the United States. It also happens to be the new home of MetalMiner. Heavy industry dominates the local economy, juxtaposed with the Dunes (now known as the 61st National Park) and Lake Michigan.

It’s also home to the 1st Congressional district of Indiana, which has rarely – if ever – seen a tight race for the House seat. The last Representative, Pete Visclosky held the seat from 1984 until 2020, when he retired. Frank Mrvan, a Democrat, currently serves as the representative for the region.

The truth is that the seat has not gone Republican for 94 years. However, this could be the year. Indeed, Republican challenger Jennifer-Ruth Green, a combat veteran, managed to out-fund-raise Mrvan, turning the “locked” race into a toss-up. Because of its overtly Democratic leanings, many political strategists consider this particular race a bellwether for Republicans’ overall Congressional hopes.

Jennifer-Ruth Green Looking to Unseat Mrvan

MetalMiner Founder and CEO Lisa Reisman recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jennifer-Ruth Green and discuss a range of issues impacting manufacturing. Jennifer-Ruth discussed her position on trade policy, national security, the recently-passed inflation Reduction Act, and energy strategy. She also shares her views on several topics related to the local economy.

Jennifer-Ruth graduated from the United States Air Force Academy. She has a BA in Asian studies and is a 3rd generation combat veteran, having served in Iran during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She currently holds the rank of Lt Col in the Indiana Air National Guard, where she just completed a tour as the Cyber Commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing in Ft Wayne, IN.

That tour made Jennifer-Ruth Green the first African-American or Asian-American woman to serve in that role in the base’s history. She is also the founder of a non-profit, MissionAero Pipeline, which provides faith-based STEM instruction for young people from underrepresented communities.

