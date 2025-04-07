In what could only describe as a “summit of trailblazers,” the Chicago chapter of the Association of Women in the Metal Industries (AWMI) hosted a panel of prominent women from across the industrial metals landscape. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing global market, these prominent figures engaged in a robust dialogue about the keys to success.

From advice on navigating the corporate world to embracing one’s unique talents, the panel leveraged decades of combined experience to showcase the strategies that drive advancement in the industrial metals industry.

The event, entitled “Pioneers of Steel,” featured Judy Ferraro, President of Judy Ferraro & Associates and Chief Marketing Officer of Shapiro Metals, Debbie Thiesse, President at CROSSROADS Steel Supply, Elizabeth Bilitz, Director of Metallurgical Engineering and Quality, Finkl Steel, Ashley Kotowski, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, North Star BlueScope Steel and Sarah Moran, General Manager of Sales at Ryerson.

Each of these women boasts a long and distinguished career that has served to propel them into leadership positions throughout the metals industry. Forged through hard work, talent and authenticity, the panelists’ respective paths to success proved unique, but were also similarly guided by passion, dedication and empathy.

How to Make a Positive Impact

In the ever-evolving business landscape, making a positive impact is not just a goal—it helps define one’s purpose. The foundation of this impact lies in the sharing of understanding and the opening of doors for education. By fostering an environment that exchanges knowledge freely, leaders can cultivate a culture of continuous learning and growth.

Mentorship plays a pivotal role in this process, allowing experienced professionals to guide the next generation and impart wisdom and insights gained through their experience. Meanwhile, innovation serves as yet another cornerstone of success, beginning with establishing robust processes, taking advantage of new technology like AI and building a great team.

Ultimately, a self-sufficient team that feels empowered to take initiative and drive projects forward is the hallmark of a thriving organization. Of course, all of this applies whether one is working in industrial metals or not.

Leadership Styles to See Your Team Thrive

Leadership styles that prioritize the well-being and growth of the team are essential for fostering a thriving work environment. For instance, leading with heart, developing strong listening skills and being approachable all help to create a space where team members feel valued and heard.

Simultaneously, being multilingual in communication, a term for understanding and adapting to different personalities and working styles, helps ensure everyone is on the same page and receives the necessary guidance and motivation. To successful leaders, transparency and kindness are not just buzzwords, but the bedrock of trust and collaboration.

By featuring others and providing the resources they need to succeed, leaders can amplify the strengths of their team, creating a ripple effect of positivity and productivity.

Advocating for Yourself

Advocating for oneself is equally important in the journey to success. Knowing your top five strengths and allowing your goals to evolve with time are crucial steps in personal and professional growth. Many successful leaders agree that timing, confidence and passion are the trifecta that can propel a person forward.

However, a strategic sidestep can sometimes open new avenues and previously unseen opportunities. The willingness to speak out, to voice your ideas and concerns, will always serve as a testament to your commitment and belief in your own potential.

Empowering Others

Empowering others is the final piece of the puzzle. After all, education and networking are powerful tools that can elevate not just individuals but entire organizations. Listening and asking what others need or want fosters a collaborative environment where everyone feels invested in collective success.

Mentorship, once again, can prove to be truly invaluable, as it has the unique ability to bridge the gap between experience and ambition. By empowering others, we can create a cycle of growth and innovation that benefits everyone involved.

AWMI Chicago: Success and Industrial Metals

Nobody realizes their path to success in isolation. Building a strong network, like those provided by organizations like AWMI, is invaluable. As they discussed their respective paths to success, each of the panelists highlighted the importance of having a key group of individuals offering both support and feedback.

The role of networking and mentoring groups has been indispensable in fostering the broader growth and recognition of women in the steel and industrial metals industry. The Chicago chapter of AWMI provides wonderful opportunities for members and attendees to learn from and engage with leaders in the industry, such as the distinguished panel of women featured in its most recent event.

Through workshops, seminars and conferences, the AWMI has created a powerful community that encourages knowledge sharing, mutual support and career advancement among women. This environment not only nurtures individual talents but also fosters a culture of inclusivity and diversity within the industrial metals industry and beyond.

For more information on the Chicago Chapter and upcoming events, please visit: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/awmichicagochapter