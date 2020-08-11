Steel, copper and aluminum prices for 2020-2021: how to budget and forecast

We are only two days away from 2021’s MetalMiner Budget and Forecast Workshop on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Many metal buyers are about to lock themselves into pricing for the next 12 months – in a very, very, very unsteady world.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that flexibility is key.

Going into negotiations, buyers have a lot on their minds. A looming recession? Supply and demand all over the place? Will my suppliers stay in business? What will prices do? How will the presidential election potentially affect all of this?

How the heck do I even begin to think about all of the things I don’t know about what’s to come?

Take a deep breath. We can do this together.

Here’s how we plan to help

A bummer, but we’re virtual this year to keep things safe. So, you’ll be able to work from the comfort of your own home.

Don Hauser, our vice president of business solutions, comes to us after more than a decade of steel buying for John Deere. He’s bought a LOT of steel. Don will be leading some strategy discussions, including walking through some of his John Deere secret sauce. Steel buyers : get excited.

Maria Rosa Gobitz, our new senior research analyst, comes to us from Wood Mackenzie. As a copper, gold and zinc analyst , she’ll lend some interesting insights that we’ve never had before. Copper buyers , you’ll be happy to hear her shed some light on 2021.

We know very well how much every dollar counts right now. With that in mind, we’re planning a rigorous discussion around how best to work with service centers and mills for cost savings.

We’re launching should-cost models. They’re good, and we can’t wait to show them to you.

As of publication, we only have seven spots left in the live session. It’s FREE for corporate MetalMiner Outlook and MetalMiner Insights subscribers, and $99 for non-subscribers.

Lastly, if you have questions, feel free to reach out. If not, be sure to register now before seats fill up.