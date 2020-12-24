Before we turn the page, let’s take a look back at the best of 2020 with the most-viewed posts of the year here on MetalMiner.

The year saw the novel coronavirus become a pandemic, throwing markets into chaos, disrupting supply chains and exacting an immense toll on human life around the world.

The third and fourth quarters of the year showed some signs of economic recovery. However, recovery efforts remain on shaky ground. Despite emergency approvals for vaccines, there is still a long road ahead until populations can reach significant levels of vaccination.

As for metals prices, the coronavirus pandemic dented demand earlier in the year. In the U.S., steel prices began to recover over the summer, as automotive demand bounced back on the heels of a two-month production shutdown that began in late March.

Steel prices have continued to rise since. MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman recently delved into the latest challenge for steel-buying organizations: the allocation market.

As for other commodities, readers seemed to be particularly interested in our coverage of oil prices. Oil prices earlier this year suffered the twin shock of a sharp decline in demand paired with tension between Saudi Arabia and Russia that ultimately produced a flood of additional supply.

Best of 2020

