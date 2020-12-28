

Global copper mine production during the first nine months of the year fell 1%, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) reported.

Furthermore, the global copper market posted an apparent deficit of 387,000 metric tons during the period.

Global copper mine production

Global copper mine production slipped by 1% during the first nine months of 2020. On the other hand, the fall is well below the 3.5% drop recorded during the months of April and May, when the first wave of coronavirus infections hit many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, copper concentrate production fell 0.8%, while solvent extraction-electrowinning dropped by 1.5%.

No. 2 copper producer Peru saw its output fall 16.5% during the first nine months of the year. Although the reduction dropped to 2% in July, ICSG noted, Peru’s copper mine production in August and September fell 12.5% year over year.

Top copper producer Chile, meanwhile, saw its copper production rise in the first half of the year by 2.5%.

Like Peru, however, Chile’s production slipped in Q3. Chile’s Q3 copper mine production fell by 3.7%, the ICSG reported.

Refined copper production rises 1.2%

However, despite the drops in copper mine production, refined copper output rose by 1.2% during the first three quarters of the year.

Production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia increased by 5.5% and 20%, respectively. Furthermore, Japanese production jumped by 5.5%.

However, China’s output took hits from “temporary shutdowns related to COVID-19 restrictions, tight scrap supply and constraints associated with concentrate imports and oversupply in the sulphuric acid market,” the ICSG reported.

Elsewhere, COVID-19 lockdowns from March-May led to a 20% drop in India’s refined copper output.

In addition, U.S. output fell by 14%.

Copper price soars

According to the ICSG, the LME average cash price for copper jumped by 5.4% from October to November. The November average price reached $7,063 per metric ton.

Furthermore, the average price for the year to date of $6,039 per metric ton marked a jump of 0.6% from the 2019 annual average.

