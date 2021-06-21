This Morning in Metals: General Motors to help develop hydrogen fuel cell systems for aircraft

This morning in metals news: General Motors will collaborate with Liebherr-Aerospace to develop hydrogen fuel cell power generation systems for aircraft; meanwhile, the copper price continues to slide; and, lastly, Rio Tinto has opened a new scandium plant in Canada.

General Motors to help develop hydrogen fuel cell system for aircraft

General Motors is teaming up with German-Swiss multinational Liebherr-Aerospace to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power demonstrator system for aircraft.

The fuel cell “will be based, in part, on GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology and constructed at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France,” the automaker said.

“GM will provide its precisely crafted fuel cells, HYDROTEC power cube and fuel cell system, along with GM’s controls and software models,” GM added.

Copper price slide continues

As Stuart Burns noted earlier today, a stronger dollar of late has weighed on commodities prices.

The copper price, for example, has been losing ground since hitting an all-time high of over $10,700 per metric ton May 10.

The LME three-month copper price closed last week at $9,230 per metric ton. Furthermore, the price is down 8.96% month over month.

Rio Tinto opens scandium plant

Miner Rio Tinto announced the opening of a new scandium plant.

“Rio Tinto has started operations at a new commercial scale demonstration plant to produce high-quality scandium oxide at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec,” the miner wrote.

“The $6 million project, in which the Government of Quebec contributed approximately $650,000 through the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals, was completed on time and on budget, less than six months after the start of construction.”

