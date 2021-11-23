This Morning in Metals: Construction to begin Q2 2022 for Norsk Hydro aluminum recycling plant in Michigan

This morning in metals news: Norsk Hydro plans to begin construction on its new aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis, Michigan, in Q2 2022; meanwhile, U.S. utilities are spending more on electricity delivery; and, lastly, the United States International Trade Commission recently voted to continue investigations regarding imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia and South Korea.

Construction to begin next year on Hydro’s new Michigan aluminum recycling plant

Norsk Hydro said it is on track to begin construction in Q2 2022 on its new aluminum recycling plant in Cassopolis, Michigan.

“The Cassopolis greenfield development will mark the first large-scale production of Hydro CIRCAL® extrusion ingot in North America. We look forward to bringing this high-quality, low-carbon product to our most demanding customers,” said Eivind Kallevik, executive vice president of Hydro Aluminium Metal.

The extrusion ingot will be used in automotive, construction and consumer applications, in addition to building systems. The plant will have annual capacity of 120,000 tons per year.

Utilities pay more for electricity delivery

U.S. utilities are paying for more electricity delivery but less for power production, the Energy Information Administration reported today.

“After adjusting for inflation, major utilities spent 2.6 cents per kilowatthour (kWh) on electricity delivery in 2010, using 2020 dollars,” the EIA reported. “In comparison, spending on delivery was 65% higher in 2020 at 4.3 cents/kWh. Conversely, utility spending on power production decreased from 6.8 cents/kWh in 2010 (using 2020 dollars) to 4.6 cents/kWh in 2020.”

Spending on delivery includes work to “build, operate, and maintain the electric wires, poles, towers, and meters that make up the transmission and distribution system.”

USITC continues oil country tubular goods probe

The USITC recently voted to continue investigations covering imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, Russia and South Korea.

The USITC said there is “reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured” by the imports.

As a result, the Department of Commerce will continue its investigations. It will make its preliminary determination in the countervailing duty investigation by Dec. 30, 2021. It will make its determination in the anti-dumping case by March 15, 2022.

