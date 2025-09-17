Global iron ore markets are under renewed pressure as futures prices continue to fall, driven by mounting concerns over China’s faltering economy and weakening demand from its steel and property sectors. Meanwhile, current iron ore prices continue to fluctuate.

According to reports, iron ore futures fell to their lowest levels in a week on Monday, September 1, with the January contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange dropping 2.67% to about US $107.09 (766 yuan) per metric ton. This was the lowest figure seen since August 20 this year. Likewise, the benchmark October iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange declined by 2.05% to US $101.35 per ton, reaching its lowest rate since August 25.

By Tuesday, September 2, iron ore prices were edging higher, buoyed by expectations of stronger Chinese demand following a recent military parade. This comes even as most steel prices continue to slip amid uncertain market fundamentals.

China’s Steel and Property Woes

Despite being the world’s largest consumer of iron ore, China continues to grapple with a slowdown in construction and manufacturing. Though Beijing had made several efforts to curb overcapacity in the steel industry, supply continues to outpace demand. Crude steel output plunged 6.9% year-over-year in June, reaching 86.55 million tons (MT), the lowest in nearly a year.

Analysts attribute the slump to three primary factors:

A prolonged property market crisis, with housing prices falling across all surveyed cities.

Seasonal factors like high temperatures in the north and heavy rains in the south, which have stalled construction activity.

Ongoing production curbs and maintenance shutdowns at blast-furnace mills.

China Drives the Global Metals Market

As the world’s top steel producer, China’s economic trajectory carries significant weight for miners and exporters worldwide. However, ongoing weakness in property and construction has curbed demand for iron ore since early May this year, pressuring key suppliers from Australia to Brazil. Recent rallies have sparked some optimism, but investors are still waiting for firmer signs of a broader recovery before wagering on sustained gains.

Data reveals that inventories of major steel types have been climbing since mid-August. This buildup typically signals sluggish demand and casts a bearish shadow over iron ore markets. Analysts warn that the accumulation may persist if China’s construction and manufacturing sectors fail to rebound.

The drop in iron ore prices coincides with a slew of disappointing economic indicators from China. Factory output remains subdued, and recent efforts to stimulate growth have yet to yield meaningful results. Given China’s outsized role in steel production and consumption, the slowdown is particularly concerning for global commodity markets. The details of how this impacts steel prices on a monthly basis is covered in the MMO report, helping save procurement professionals significant money.

Iron Ore Prices, Profits Continue to Suffer

Meanwhile, the ripple effects of China’s slowdown are being felt worldwide. Iron ore, once buoyed by China’s rapid urbanization, is now among the worst-performing major commodities of 2025, having lost nearly 25% of its value. Simultaneously, rising inventories at Chinese ports are up 1.06% to 133.4 MT.

According to market observers, unless China’s stimulus measures translate into real demand, iron ore markets will continue to witness volatility, which will cast doubts over the entire market.

Since 2023, rising costs and volatile demand have eroded profits. Though margins remain cyclical, the cycle itself appears different: gains are smaller, and downturns drag on. These factors, combined with weak construction activity and sliding steel prices, have pushed many mills into losses.

The Green Transition Could Take a Bit Longer

According to this analysis, producers are adjusting strategies in response to all this. For starters, many are shifting away from construction-grade output and targeting markets like manufacturing, infrastructure and exports. Yet with global demand still subdued and trade barriers mounting, these pivots offer limited relief.

In this current environment, efficiency has become the industry’s central focus. Mills are cutting costs by using higher quantities of lower-grade ore, blending from a wider pool of suppliers and scaling back purchases of premium feedstocks. This has helped to narrow the gap between high- and low-grade iron ore prices. When margins were strong, as in 2021–22, mills paid up for cleaner inputs. Today, cost takes priority, even if it slows momentum toward greener steel.