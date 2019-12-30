Home | Best of MetalMiner | Best of 2019: The year in aluminum, from NAFTA to the Midwest premium

Best of 2019: The year in aluminum, from NAFTA to the Midwest premium

Norsk Hydro's Alunorte refinery. Source: Norsk Hydro

Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular aluminum-centric posts of the year.

We already reviewed the top steel posts of the year.

Below are the top 10 most-viewed aluminum-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year:

  1. Trump Drops Metals Tariffs on Canada, Mexico; What’s the Impact on Steel, Aluminum Prices?

  2. Aluminum is in Deficit, but Prices Don’t Reflect Any Shortage

  3. Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Fall Despite Global Supply Deficit

  4. Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Decline While Monthly Index Gains 2.3%

  5. Aluminum MMI: Tight Aluminum Supplies Stave Off Further Price Drops For Now

  6. Alunorte’s Restart Does Not Bode Well for Aluminum Prices

  7. Aluminum Market is in Balance – For Now

  8. Aluminum Prices Rising Despite Weak Demand

  9. Aluminum Dissonance: Why Have Prices Softened Despite Supply Deficit?

  10. Aluminum MMI: Falling Chinese Prices Offset by Strong Prices in ROW

