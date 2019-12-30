Best of 2019: The year in aluminum, from NAFTA to the Midwest premium

Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular aluminum-centric posts of the year.
We already reviewed the top steel posts of the year.
Below are the top 10 most-viewed aluminum-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year:
Trump Drops Metals Tariffs on Canada, Mexico; What’s the Impact on Steel, Aluminum Prices?
Aluminum is in Deficit, but Prices Don’t Reflect Any Shortage
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Fall Despite Global Supply Deficit
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Decline While Monthly Index Gains 2.3%
Aluminum MMI: Tight Aluminum Supplies Stave Off Further Price Drops For Now
Aluminum Dissonance: Why Have Prices Softened Despite Supply Deficit?
Aluminum MMI: Falling Chinese Prices Offset by Strong Prices in ROW
