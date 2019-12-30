Best of 2019: The year in aluminum, from NAFTA to the Midwest premium

Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular aluminum-centric posts of the year.

Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!

We already reviewed the top steel posts of the year.

Below are the top 10 most-viewed aluminum-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year: