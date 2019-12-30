Best of 2019: The year in steel, from falling prices to a tariff removal

niteenrk/Adobe Stock
Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular steel-centric posts of the year.
Below are the top 10 most-viewed steel-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year:
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
-
Looking Ahead, Part 1: A Surprising Outlook for Steel Prices in 2020
-
-
Raw Steels MMI: Domestic U.S., China Steel Prices Still Falling
-
Trump Drops Metals Tariffs on Canada, Mexico; What’s the Impact on Steel, Aluminum Prices?
-
-
Rising Iron Ore Prices Push Some Chinese Steel Mills into the Red
-
-
Amid Plunging U.S. Steel Prices, Has ‘Steelmageddon’ Arrived?
-
Chinese Currency Devaluation Helps Reverse the U.S.-Chinese Steel Price Spread
-
Leave a Comment