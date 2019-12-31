Best of 2019: The year in copper, including price fluctuations, AI and Chilean production

Bombardho/Adobe Stock
Continuing our look back at some of the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner, today we’ll take a look at some of the most popular copper-centric posts of the year.
We have already reviewed the top steel and aluminum posts of the year.
Below are the top 10 most-viewed copper-centric posts here on MetalMiner this year:
Copper Prices Forecast to Weaken Further Amid Gloomy Chinese Demand Picture
Copper MMI: How a Boeing Trade Case Could Cause Global Copper Prices to Skyrocket, Give Wieland Metals a Guaranteed Monopoly
Copper MMI: Global Supply Deficit Outweighed by Macroeconomic Uncertainty
Copper MMI: Prices Edge Up As Global Demand Growth Outpaces Supply Growth
Copper MMI: After a Seven-Week Rally, Copper Prices May Have Lost Steam
Freeport-McMorRan Uses AI to Optimize Production at Arizona Copper Mine
Copper MMI Drops as Chilean Production Reaches Historic High
