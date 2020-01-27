Department of Commerce rules fabricated structural steel dumped from Canada, China, Mexico

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) issued affirmative final determinations in its anti-dumping and countervailing subsidy investigations of fabricated structural steel imports from China, Canada and Mexico.

The DOC issued final determinations in its anti-dumping probe for China, Canada and Mexico, while issuing affirmative determinations in its parallel countervailing duty probe for China and Mexico (the DOC issued a negative determination in the countervailing duty probe for Canada).

The DOC calculated dumping rates of: 0-7.60% for producers and exporters from Canada; 61.71-154.14% for China; and 0-30.58% for Mexico.

As for the countervailing subsidy case, the DOC calculated subsidy rates of 27.34-206.49% for China and 0.01-68.87% for Mexico.

The Chinese companies named with the maximum dumping rate were: Hongju Metals Co., Ltd.; Huaye Steel Structure Co.; Jiangsu Kingmore Storage Equipment; Jiangsu Zhengchang Cereal Oil & Feed; Ningbo Jiangbei Huarentai Trade; Ningbo Win Success Machinery Co., Ltd.; Shangdong Taipeng Home Products Co.; Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.; Sunjoy Industrial Group Limited; Sunjoy Industries (Jiashan) Co., Ltd.; Wuxi Huishan Metalwork Technology Co., Ltd.; and Yueqing Yihua New Energy Technology.

Meanwhile, five Mexican firms were hit with the maximum subsidy rate of 68.87% for Mexican producers and exporters: Acero Technologia, S.A. de C.V.; Construcciones Industriales Tapia S.A. de C.V.; Estructuras Metalicas la Popular S.A. de C.V./MSCI; Operadora CICSA, S. A. de C. V. SwecomexGuadalajara; and Preacero Pellizzari Mexico S.A. de C.V.

According to the DOC, imports of fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico were valued at an estimated $722.5 million, $897.5 million, and $622.4 million, respectively, for a total of approximately $2.2 billion.

The case was initiated by a petition from the American Institute of Steel Construction Full Member Subgroup.

The case will now move to the International Trade Commission (ITC), which is expected to make injury determinations by March 9. If the ITC also rules in the affirmative, the DOC will issue anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders.