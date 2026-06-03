If you compare steel prices and quotes by entering supplier bids into a spreadsheet and highlighting the lowest number, you’re not really comparing prices.

Instead of comparing prices, here’s what you’re really looking at:

Substrate cost

Conversion work

Coating

Freight

Timing

Commercial terms

Risk transfer

Understanding this is important. Many sourcing teams think they’ve found a competitive quote when, in fact, they’ve only accepted a different cost structure.

The best procurement organizations distinguish between:

Market-driven cost Supplier-driven cost

Without this distinction, it becomes hard to tell if a supplier is genuinely competitive or just taking advantage of market shifts.

Are You Actually Comparing the Same Steel Product?

The first question every sourcing team should ask is:

Are we comparing the same steel product?

Many organizations still look at HRC, CRC, and HDG quotes as if the supplier name is the only thing that matters. In reality, the product mix can lead to millions of dollars in spending differences before considering freight or negotiations.

Credit: Kalyakan

MetalMiner data shows that over the last five years:

The average CRC premium to HRC was about $240 per short ton

The average HDG premium to HRC was about $297 per short ton

With an annual purchase of 50,000 short tons, the product mix alone can change spending by approximately:

$12.0 million for CRC

$14.8 million for HDG

These spreads also changed over time.

In 2022:

CRC premiums widened to roughly $370 per short ton

HDG premiums widened to approximately $394

More recently:

HRC averaged about $1,060

CRC averaged roughly $1,218

HDG averaged approximately $1,275

That left premiums closer to:

$158 for CRC

$215 for HDG

What does this mean?

A serious supplier comparison must:

Hold product form constant Normalize specifications Compare like-for-like steel products first

Only then can buyers determine whether one mill or service center is actually more competitive than another.

How Much of a Quote Comes From the Market Versus the Supplier?

Once product form is normalized, the next step is separating:

Market beta

Supplier alpha

Domestic HRC, CRC, and HDG still move very closely together. Over the last five years, their monthly price correlations ranged from approximately 0.977 to 0.995 in MetalMiner’s data.

What does that mean?

If all three benchmarks rise or fall together:

That does not necessarily mean one supplier became more competitive

It usually reflects broader market movement passing through the supply chain

This is where many sourcing teams make mistakes. Suppliers often receive credit for benchmark movement they did not create.

The Strongest Sourcing Organizations Isolate Supplier-Controlled Variables Such As:

Conversion efficiency

Coating economics

Freight advantages

Release flexibility

Payment terms

That keeps negotiations focused on:

Supplier-controlled value Spread above the benchmark Operational performance

Instead of debating benchmark movement itself.

This is where tools like MetalMiner’s Sage helps procurement teams connect benchmark movements, pricing behavior, and sourcing risk in a more structured way.

Once the product forms are normalized, the next step is to separate:

Market beta

Supplier alpha

Domestic HRC, CRC, and HDG still move very closely together. Over the last five years, their monthly price correlations ranged from approximately 0.977 to 0.995 in MetalMiner’s data.

What does that mean?

If all three benchmarks rise or fall together:

That does not necessarily mean one supplier became more competitive

It usually reflects broader market movement passing through the supply chain

This is where many sourcing teams make mistakes. Suppliers often receive credit for benchmark movement they did not create.

The strongest sourcing organizations isolate supplier-controlled variables such as:

Conversion efficiency

Coating economics

Freight advantages

Release flexibility

Payment terms

That keeps negotiations focused on:

Supplier-controlled value

Spread above the benchmark

Operational performance

Instead of debating benchmark movement itself.

Why Should Buyers Compare Formulas Instead of Flat Prices?

The best procurement organizations make comparisons based on the following:

Pricing formulas

Not flat quotes

Why is this important?

A flat quote can obscure:

Freight assumptions

Scrap linkage

Regional premiums

Lag periods

Extras

Commercial assumptions

These factors might make the quote look simpler on paper, but they complicate post-award auditing. Aluminum serves as a strong comparison case.

Over the last three years:

LME 3-month aluminum price averaged about $1.17 per pound

The Midwest Premium averaged around $0.44 per pound

On average:

The premium accounted for about 24.5% of the total benchmark

In the latest monthly reading, it represented approximately 41.6%

This is a significant part of the total cost. If a supplier combines that premium into one line item, finance loses visibility.

Procurement lacks clarity in benchmarking. It also becomes harder to identify the supplier’s margin.

Steel buyers should break down:

Benchmark

Conversion

Extras

Freight

Timing structure

This approach leads to a much clearer sourcing process.

Why Does Benchmark Selection Matter?

Highly correlated benchmarks are not always economically the same.

Copper shows this clearly.

Over the last three years:

COMEX 3-month copper and LME 3-month copper had a monthly correlation of about 0.953

However, the average absolute basis difference between the two benchmarks was still around 12.7 cents per pound

Why does this matter?

For an annual copper purchase of 10 million pounds, a 12.7-cent benchmark difference translates to about $1.27 million.

This is before:

Considering freight

Financing

Quality adjustment

This procurement lesson applies to steel as well.

Buyers should never let suppliers quote using:

Different benchmarks

Averaging windows

Unit conventions

Without first normalizing them. A quote tied to the wrong benchmark can seem competitive while quietly shifting significant costs into the contract.

Why Does Stainless Require Greater Surcharge Transparency?

Stainless buyers already know headline price rarely tells the full story.

Even so, many procurement teams still underestimate how heavily surcharge mechanics influence total cost.

Using MetalMiner’s domestic 304 2B sheet benchmark alongside the published 304/304L NAS coil surcharge as a proxy:

The benchmark sheet price averaged roughly $1.39 per pound over the last three years

The surcharge proxy averaged approximately $0.91 per pound

That means the surcharge mechanism represented a significant share of total stainless economics.

Two stainless quotes can look similar upfront but behave very differently after award because of:

Surcharge pass-through mechanics

Alloy adjustment timing

Base-price structure

For example:

One supplier may offer a lower base price but a more expensive surcharge mechanism Another may structure the opposite arrangement

Without separating alloy costs from conversion costs, buyers cannot accurately determine which supplier is truly competitive.

What Does This Mean for Your Sourcing Strategy?

The best way to compare steel prices is not to chase the lowest headline number.

It is to build a sourcing framework that eliminates confusion.

The strongest procurement organizations consistently:

Match the product form first

Normalize benchmarks

Separate substrate from conversion

Isolate freight and commercial terms

Focus negotiations on supplier-controlled value

This same discipline applies beyond steel to:

Aluminum

Copper

Stainless

Critical minerals

This is especially important as volatility and benchmark fragmentation increase across industrial metal markets.

Procurement organizations that use structured comparison models often make better sourcing decisions because they can clearly identify:

What part of a quote comes from the market

What part comes from the supplier

Where hidden costs may exist

Which pricing structures create long-term risk

That transparency becomes more important during volatile markets when pricing structure can affect margins just as much as the metal price itself.

That is ultimately the difference between: