The Best Strategies for Comparing Steel Prices From Various Suppliers
If you compare steel prices and quotes by entering supplier bids into a spreadsheet and highlighting the lowest number, you’re not really comparing prices.
Instead of comparing prices, here’s what you’re really looking at:
- Substrate cost
- Conversion work
- Coating
- Freight
- Timing
- Commercial terms
- Risk transfer
Understanding this is important. Many sourcing teams think they’ve found a competitive quote when, in fact, they’ve only accepted a different cost structure.
The best procurement organizations distinguish between:
- Market-driven cost
- Supplier-driven cost
Without this distinction, it becomes hard to tell if a supplier is genuinely competitive or just taking advantage of market shifts.
Are You Actually Comparing the Same Steel Product?
The first question every sourcing team should ask is:
Are we comparing the same steel product?
Many organizations still look at HRC, CRC, and HDG quotes as if the supplier name is the only thing that matters. In reality, the product mix can lead to millions of dollars in spending differences before considering freight or negotiations.
MetalMiner data shows that over the last five years:
- The average CRC premium to HRC was about $240 per short ton
- The average HDG premium to HRC was about $297 per short ton
With an annual purchase of 50,000 short tons, the product mix alone can change spending by approximately:
- $12.0 million for CRC
- $14.8 million for HDG
These spreads also changed over time.
In 2022:
- CRC premiums widened to roughly $370 per short ton
- HDG premiums widened to approximately $394
More recently:
- HRC averaged about $1,060
- CRC averaged roughly $1,218
- HDG averaged approximately $1,275
That left premiums closer to:
- $158 for CRC
- $215 for HDG
What does this mean?
A serious supplier comparison must:
- Hold product form constant
- Normalize specifications
- Compare like-for-like steel products first
Only then can buyers determine whether one mill or service center is actually more competitive than another.
How Much of a Quote Comes From the Market Versus the Supplier?
Once product form is normalized, the next step is separating:
- Market beta
- Supplier alpha
Domestic HRC, CRC, and HDG still move very closely together. Over the last five years, their monthly price correlations ranged from approximately 0.977 to 0.995 in MetalMiner’s data.
What does that mean?
If all three benchmarks rise or fall together:
- That does not necessarily mean one supplier became more competitive
- It usually reflects broader market movement passing through the supply chain
This is where many sourcing teams make mistakes. Suppliers often receive credit for benchmark movement they did not create.
The Strongest Sourcing Organizations Isolate Supplier-Controlled Variables Such As:
- Conversion efficiency
- Coating economics
- Freight advantages
- Release flexibility
- Payment terms
That keeps negotiations focused on:
- Supplier-controlled value
- Spread above the benchmark
- Operational performance
Instead of debating benchmark movement itself.
This is where tools like MetalMiner’s Sage helps procurement teams connect benchmark movements, pricing behavior, and sourcing risk in a more structured way.
Once the product forms are normalized, the next step is to separate:
- Market beta
- Supplier alpha
Domestic HRC, CRC, and HDG still move very closely together. Over the last five years, their monthly price correlations ranged from approximately 0.977 to 0.995 in MetalMiner’s data.
What does that mean?
If all three benchmarks rise or fall together:
- That does not necessarily mean one supplier became more competitive
- It usually reflects broader market movement passing through the supply chain
This is where many sourcing teams make mistakes. Suppliers often receive credit for benchmark movement they did not create.
The strongest sourcing organizations isolate supplier-controlled variables such as:
- Conversion efficiency
- Coating economics
- Freight advantages
- Release flexibility
- Payment terms
That keeps negotiations focused on:
- Supplier-controlled value
- Spread above the benchmark
- Operational performance
Instead of debating benchmark movement itself.
Why Should Buyers Compare Formulas Instead of Flat Prices?
The best procurement organizations make comparisons based on the following:
- Pricing formulas
- Not flat quotes
Why is this important?
A flat quote can obscure:
- Freight assumptions
- Scrap linkage
- Regional premiums
- Lag periods
- Extras
- Commercial assumptions
These factors might make the quote look simpler on paper, but they complicate post-award auditing. Aluminum serves as a strong comparison case.
Over the last three years:
- LME 3-month aluminum price averaged about $1.17 per pound
- The Midwest Premium averaged around $0.44 per pound
On average:
The premium accounted for about 24.5% of the total benchmark
In the latest monthly reading, it represented approximately 41.6%
This is a significant part of the total cost. If a supplier combines that premium into one line item, finance loses visibility.
Procurement lacks clarity in benchmarking. It also becomes harder to identify the supplier’s margin.
Steel buyers should break down:
- Benchmark
- Conversion
- Extras
- Freight
- Timing structure
This approach leads to a much clearer sourcing process.
Why Does Benchmark Selection Matter?
Highly correlated benchmarks are not always economically the same.
Copper shows this clearly.
Over the last three years:
- COMEX 3-month copper and LME 3-month copper had a monthly correlation of about 0.953
- However, the average absolute basis difference between the two benchmarks was still around 12.7 cents per pound
Why does this matter?
For an annual copper purchase of 10 million pounds, a 12.7-cent benchmark difference translates to about $1.27 million.
This is before:
- Considering freight
- Financing
- Quality adjustment
This procurement lesson applies to steel as well.
Buyers should never let suppliers quote using:
- Different benchmarks
- Averaging windows
- Unit conventions
Without first normalizing them. A quote tied to the wrong benchmark can seem competitive while quietly shifting significant costs into the contract.
Why Does Stainless Require Greater Surcharge Transparency?
Stainless buyers already know headline price rarely tells the full story.
Even so, many procurement teams still underestimate how heavily surcharge mechanics influence total cost.
Using MetalMiner’s domestic 304 2B sheet benchmark alongside the published 304/304L NAS coil surcharge as a proxy:
- The benchmark sheet price averaged roughly $1.39 per pound over the last three years
- The surcharge proxy averaged approximately $0.91 per pound
That means the surcharge mechanism represented a significant share of total stainless economics.
Two stainless quotes can look similar upfront but behave very differently after award because of:
- Surcharge pass-through mechanics
- Alloy adjustment timing
- Base-price structure
For example:
- One supplier may offer a lower base price but a more expensive surcharge mechanism
- Another may structure the opposite arrangement
Without separating alloy costs from conversion costs, buyers cannot accurately determine which supplier is truly competitive.
What Does This Mean for Your Sourcing Strategy?
The best way to compare steel prices is not to chase the lowest headline number.
It is to build a sourcing framework that eliminates confusion.
The strongest procurement organizations consistently:
- Match the product form first
- Normalize benchmarks
- Separate substrate from conversion
- Isolate freight and commercial terms
- Focus negotiations on supplier-controlled value
This same discipline applies beyond steel to:
- Aluminum
- Copper
- Stainless
- Critical minerals
This is especially important as volatility and benchmark fragmentation increase across industrial metal markets.
Procurement organizations that use structured comparison models often make better sourcing decisions because they can clearly identify:
- What part of a quote comes from the market
- What part comes from the supplier
- Where hidden costs may exist
- Which pricing structures create long-term risk
That transparency becomes more important during volatile markets when pricing structure can affect margins just as much as the metal price itself.
That is ultimately the difference between:
- Reviewing quotes
- Making strategic sourcing decisions