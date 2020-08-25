This Morning in Metals: Nevada Copper restarts production at Pumpkin Hollow

This morning in metals news: Nevada Copper announced it had restarted production at its underground Pumpkin Hollow mine; zinc prices have received a boost from surging Chinese steel demand; and Norsk Hydro last week announced the suspension of operation of the Paragominas-to-Alunorte bauxite pipeline.

Nevada Copper to restart Pumpkin Hollow operation

Miner Nevada Copper announced Monday it had restarted operations at its underground Pumpkin Hollow project.

“On August 20, 2020, the Company restarted its processing plant following temporary suspension of copper production due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said. “The plant restart and ramp up benefits from the processing plant’s initial consistent performance in the First Quarter.”

Zinc price supported by Chinese steel demand

The zinc price has received support from robust Chinese steel demand, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the zinc price reached a nine-month high and gained 11% since the start of the year. As such, zinc’s gains in the year to date have exceeded those of copper, which has also been a major riser.

Norsk Hydro pauses operation of bauxite pipeline

The Norsk Hydro has paused operation of its bauxite pipeline, which runs from its Paragominas site to its Alunorte alumina refinery.

As a result, Hydro will undertake “extended maintenance” and temporarily halt production at the Paragominas bauxite mine. In addition, it will reduce production at Alunorte.

