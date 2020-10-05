This morning in metals news: Brazil’s iron ore exports are on the rise; Outokumpu last week announced the initiation of a turnaround plans for its long products business area; and, finally, the world’s first marine superchargers will use recycled aluminum from Norsk Hydro.

Brazil’s iron ore exports jump

According to mining.com, Brazil’s iron ore exports in September rose 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Citing the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, the report notes the September total marked Brazil’s highest export total since 2015.

Outokumpu aims to revitalize long products business

Finland-based Outokumpu last week said it launched a turnaround plan for its long products business area.

“The turnaround program will be started immediately with personnel measures that might lead to a reduction of approximately 100 positions,” the stainless steel producer said in a release. “Other turnaround actions include the implementation of Outokumpu’s manufacturing excellence methodology at the Long Products’ sites to increase operational efficiency.”

Net sales for the long products area totaled €642 million in 2019, the company said. Meanwhile, net sales in the first half of 2020 totaled €289 million.

Marine superchargers use recycled aluminum

Lastly, the world’s first network of marine superchargers used recycled aluminum from Norsk Hydro, the company touted in a release Monday.

Per the report, Norsk Hydro will provide the housing for Vita’s dockside superchargers.

“Aluminium has turned out to be a very suitable material for marine applications,” Hydro said. “Hydro has already established a solid presence in a large part of the maritime industry, supplying thousands of tonnes each year to cruise ships, ferries, yachts and other vessel types.”

