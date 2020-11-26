While you may be busy putting the finishing touches on your Thanksgiving spread and, subsequently, taking a turkey-induced nap, you might find some time to revisit this week’s coverage, including industrial production figures, aluminum analysis and much more:
- October industrial production rose, per the Federal Reserve.
- LME aluminum prices continue to rise.
- The United States International Trade Commission opted to maintain existing duties on non-oriented electrical steel from several countries.
- Global primary aluminum output rose in October, per the International Aluminum Institute.
- The global copper market is in deficit this year, the International Copper Study Group reported.
- U.S. steel capacity utilization reached 71.5% last week.
- The World Platinum Investment Council issued a bullish 2021 outlook for platinum.
- Stuart Burns took a look at rising aluminum production, particularly in China.
- Norsk Hydro announced production restarts at its Husnes aluminum plant.
We’re off today and will resume regular coverage Monday.
But for now, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, MetalMiner readers!
Leave a Comment