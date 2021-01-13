This Morning in Metals: Industry groups urge Biden to keep steel tariffs

This morning in metals news: several industry groups urged President-elect Joe Biden to continue existing steel tariffs and quotas; Germany’s OGE and Thyssenkrupp and Norwegian energy company Equinor are collaborating to mitigate emissions; and Norsk Hydro and Nuvosil are working on aluminum and silicon recycling technology.

Industry groups urge Biden to keep steel tariffs

President Donald Trump in 2018 used Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose steel tariffs of 25%.

The steel tariffs remain in place, as does the 10% tariff on aluminum.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office next week. As such, many have wondered how the former vice president’s trade policy will differ from Trump’s approach.

In a joint letter, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), the United Steelworkers union (USW), The Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports (CPTI) and American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) urged Biden to keep the steel tariffs in place.

“Continuation of the [steel] tariffs and quotas is essential to ensuring the viability of the domestic steel industry in the face of this massive and growing excess steel capacity,” the statement reads.

The letter adds that removing or weakening the measures will invite a “new surge” in imports.

OGE, Thyssenkrupp, Equinor work together to curb Duisburg emissions

According to Reuters, German firms OGE and Thyssenkrupp and Norwegian energy company Equinor will work together to curb emissions from Thyssenkrupp’s plant in Duisburg, Germany.

The feasibility study for the project dubbed H2morrow began in October 2019, Reuters reported.

Hydro, Nuvosil work on recycling pilot project

Oslo-based Norsk Hydro and startup Nuvosil are working together on an industrial pilot project that aims to develop technology for recycling of aluminum and silicon.

“The new recycling technology for aluminium and other alloying metals is under development by the consortium partners Hydro and Nuvosil, supported by research and industrial partners SINTEF, NTNU, Cemtec (Austria) and Reifenhauser (Germany) in the Low Energy Recycling (LER) project,” Norsk Hydro said in a release.

Hydro said the LER process could use up to 90% less energy than conventional recycling processes.

