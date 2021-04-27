Last month, the MetalMiner team hosted a webinar on commodities and buying strategies for bullish markets — this month, the team will zero in on the stainless steel market.

In last month’s 30-minute session, the MetalMiner team covered metals broadly. Participants weighed in via poll questions, including about their most budget-busting metals, among other questions.

For what it’s worth, 44% answered carbon steel. However, stainless steel came in second at 24%.

In short, stainless steel buyers are feeling the pain in what is a difficult market.

Stainless steel webinar, Thursday, April 29: ‘Turning Stainless Market Upheaval to Your Advantage’

In a webinar scheduled for 11:30 a.m. CDT, Thursday, April 29, the MetalMiner team will shine a spotlight on the stainless steel market.

The webinar, titled “Turning Stainless Market Upheaval to Your Advantage,” will features insights and tips for stainless steel buying organizations, particularly in what has been a tumultuous time for the market.

Meanwhile, as MetalMiner has reported previously, the United Steelworkers union in late March announced a strike at nine Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) facilities. As of press time, the strike continued into its fourth week.