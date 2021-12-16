MetalMiner Spins Out as Alpha Commodities

MetalMiner™, the leading metal market price intelligence brand and SaaS platform, providing forecasts, analysis and risk mitigation solutions for global manufacturers, has moved to newly incorporated Alpha Commodities, spinning out of parent company Azul Partners.

Supply chain disruptions, lack of material availability, high prices and rampant inflation have wreaked havoc for manufacturers and other industries. The MetalMiner (SM) Insights platform enables buying organizations to receive actionable procurement guidance and to develop category strategies with real-time price feeds, forecasts, prescriptive sourcing recommendations and should-cost models.

“We’re hearing increasing frustration amongst global manufacturers that highly volatile metals markets and supply chain disruptions have made managing margins nearly impossible,” said Don Hauser, vice president of business solutions and formerly a supply base manager at John Deere. “It has been extremely difficult to achieve budget and profitability targets.”

The MetalMiner Insights platform and related forecasting solutions, currently used by over 50 of the world’s largest OEMs and their supply chain partners, help buying organizations plan their purchases, according to Michael Struhar, senior sourcing manager at Milwaukee Tool Corp. “Personally, the most valuable piece in the Insights platform is the at-a-glance current price and forecast data that assists with forward planning and negotiations,” Struhar said. “It’s the best overall information data related to metal commodities.”

“We are very excited about the company’s growth trajectory and product road map,” said Lisa Reisman, CEO and founder of Alpha Commodities. “For the past six years, MetalMiner has achieved an unparalleled forecasting track record resulting in cost savings and real price risk mitigation for manufacturers. Our AI capability, correlation analysis, and predictive analytics provide the most comprehensive OEM metal price intelligence solution available today.”

The MetalMiner Insights platform provides both 30-day and longer-term price outlooks across a range of non-ferrous and ferrous metals. Built using a technical analysis methodology and AI, MetalMiner subscribers receive specific actionable buying insights to support strategic sourcing decision-making. The platform is available as an enterprise solution and also through a full API integration capability.

The MetalMiner forecasting and buying strategy track record can be accessed here for stainless steel, here for carbon steel and here for aluminum.

About Alpha Commodities

Alpha Commodities, through its MetalMiner (™) brand, provides unique price data, short- and long-term forecasts with actionable buying strategies, and should-cost modeling. The company is a woman-owned business situated in Gary, Ind.