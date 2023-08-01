Preparing for 2024 Metal Contract Negotiation Time

Buyers typically renew their annual metal sourcing contracts every year. Doing so helps ensure continuity and stability for ongoing business relationships. One might think, “Sure, sure. I know that. But how should I prepare properly?” After all, the contract negotiation process often proves stressful for even the most savvy metal sourcing professionals. To make matters worse, market conditions vary significantly from year to year.

Though 2023 proved less volatile than prior years, metal markets are beginning to move again. Despite procurement professionals needing to change up their contract negotiation strategies annually, there are some uniform strategies metal sourcing companies of all types can arm themselves with before entering their 2024 contract negotiations.

Are you prepared for your annual metal contract negotiations? Be sure to check out our 5 best practices.

Difficulties That Arise During Contract Negotiation Periods

Metal procurement professionals often run into numerous difficulties during annual contract renewals. For example, the initial contract terms may no longer be possible or desirable to changes in the market or an organization’s needs. Therefore, it is critical to thoroughly analyze the contract and make any necessary adjustments before signing on for another term.

Procurement professionals might also have difficulty when it comes to uncontrolled expenditure. Indeed, accidental orders, rush orders, and purchases from higher-priced vendors can all result in greater costs. Furthermore, delays in the contract approval and signature processes can lead to bottlenecks and stymie the renewal process. However, streamlining these processes can significantly assist in overcoming such obstacles.

Finally, contract renewal processes that are prone to errors, inefficient, or time-consuming can increase the risk of missing renewal deadlines. Implementing efficient processes and reminders can go a long way toward addressing this problem.

Tactics to Consider

Before entering into contract negotiation sessions, make sure to review existing contracts. This starts by thoroughly analyzing the present contract’s terms and conditions. Ensure you understand the primary responsibilities, performance metrics, and renewal provisions. Afterward, determine which areas require attention or renegotiation.

Another effective strategy is to carefully evaluate supplier performance. This means examining your present suppliers’ performance to see if they continue to meet your needs and expectations. This will assist you in deciding whether to extend the contract or look for new suppliers. Also, take time to examine an organization’s existing and future metal supply requirements. This will help you evaluate whether the contract should be renewed or renegotiated.

Finally, when opting to renegotiate the contract, develop a negotiation approach that takes the supplier’s capabilities into account . Communicating with suppliers is also a crucial trade trick, and keeping suppliers informed about the renewal process and any potential changes is critical. This will help to keep the relationship pleasant and facilitate a smooth transfer.

Leveraging Your Power: Learn Contract Negotiation Tactics for 2024

Technology can help procurement professionals streamline the contract renewal process in several ways. For instance, procurement experts can use technology to simplify the contract renewal process, decrease manual effort, improve accuracy, improve communication, and ultimately optimize the value derived from contracts.

MetalMiner Insights provides comprehensive should-cost models, short-term and long-term forecasts, and expert purchasing strategies. Go into your 2024 metal contract negotiation sessions with power. Join MetalMiner's free August fireside chat: 2024 Annual Budgeting & Forecasting Workshop.