German flats producer ThyssenKrupp Steel recently commissioned a modernized strip mill at its main site in Duisburg as well as new upstream equipment. On July 4, the steel industry titan released a statement detailing that the modernized hot rolled strip mill will be able to roll 3.1 million metric tons of hot rolled coil in widths of 900-1,600mm and in 1.2-9mm gauges.

“The new units are located at the interface between upstream operations and hot strip production, making them a core feature of the integrated production network in the northern part of Duisburg,” the company noted. “The reconfiguration that has now been completed will not only raise quality by increasing casting and rolling capacities, but will also improve capacity utilization of the upstream basic oxygen steelmaking plant 1.”

End the steel industry sourcing scramble with weekly guidance that helps you plan, budget and negotiate better using MetalMiner’s newsletter.

Other New Capacity Coming Online

Further upstream, TKS has commissioned a new continuous caster to produce slab in a 257mm gauge and in 900-1,800mm widths, as well as in lengths exceeding 35 meters. The German company stated that the walking beam furnace will be able to handle 380 metric tons per hour for cold application and 560 metric tons per hour for direct application.

Duisburg inner harbor. Credit: Marcus Retkowietz

ThyssenKrupp officials noted that investment in the modernization of the hot strip mill and the acquisition of new equipment totaled €800 million ($942 million). According to the release, “All new systems are characterized by a high degree of automation and state-of-the-art control systems, for example, enabling real-time monitoring of the production press through the use of digital twins.”

Concerned about margin erosion from tariffs? Insights SV provides the tools to monitor and manage these risks, helping protect your bottom line.​

ThyssenKrupp Continues to Change Alongside EU Steel Industry

Back in November, ThyssenKrupp announced plans to cut its workforce and production capacities, citing structural changes in the European market as well as a need to improve productivity and operating efficiency. As a steel industry leader, the firm also referenced its desire to achieve a more competitive cost level.

According to information from the company, the personal cuts entail reducing positions, bringing the total of 27,000 positions down to 11,000. The group also plans to reduce its annual production capacity by 23% from the current 11.5 million metric tons per year to a future target dispatch level of 8.7-9 million metric tons. It is likewise important to note that a Czech holding company, EP Corporate Group, acquired a 20% stake in TKS in 2024.

Need to understand how price fluctuations impact your margins? The Monthly Metals Outlook shows you the earnings impact. Start with a free sample copy.