Global aluminum production reaches 5.19M tons in November

According to recent data from the International Aluminum Institute, global aluminum production in November totaled 5.19 million tons, down from 5.35 million tons the previous month.

Production in November was also down on a year-over-year basis compared with 5.33 million tons produced in November 2018.

China’s production drops

No. 1 producer China churned out an estimated 2.88 million tons in November, down from 2.98 million tons in October and 3.04 million tons in November 2018.

Around the world

Elsewhere, production from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries totaled 481,000 tons, down from 494,000 tons the previous month and up from the 432,000 tons produced in November 2018.

Production in east and central Europe totaled 345,000 tons in November, down from 356,000 tons in October and 332,000 tons in November 2018.

Meanwhile, in western Europe, production totaled 282,000 tons in November, down from 286,000 tons the previous month and the 310,000 ton produced in November 2018.

North American production totaled 311,000 tons in November, down from 316,000 tons in October and 318,000 tons in November 2018.

Alumina production

As for alumina production, global output reached 10.92 million tons in November.

China’s aluminum production totaled 5.78 million tons in November.

In other alumina news, Norsk Hydro said power outages impacted its operations at Paragominas and Alunorte (its Brazilian alumina refinery). The firm said a transmission tower overturned Dec. 18, causing the outages.

As a result, production at Alunorte was temporarily reduced to 50-70% “to prolong the lifetime of the bauxite inventories.”

Aluminum price

The LME aluminum price reached $1,1816/mt as of late last week, up 4.22% from the previous month, according to MetalMiner IndX data.

