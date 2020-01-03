Week in Review: 2019 in review, aluminum production and steel production

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
- We took a look back at some of the top steel-centric posts of the year on MetalMiner.
- We also reviewed the top aluminum-centric posts of the year.
- The top copper posts of the year.
- Last year was a busy one for trade news.
- U.S. steel production was up 1.8% last year through Dec. 21.
- Global crude steel production declined in November.
- Global aluminum production also declined in November.
