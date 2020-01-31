Following Senate approval, Trump signs USMCA Implementation Act



ronniechua/Adobe Stock

As expected, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Implementation Act on Wednesday, moving the trilateral trade deal a step closer toward replacing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“And today, we’re finally ending the NAFTA nightmare and signing into law the brand-new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” Trump said during the signing ceremony Wednesday.

Late last year, the White House and House Democrats reached a deal on revisions to the proposed NAFTA replacement, allowing the deal to push through the Democrat-majority House.

Meanwhile, the USMCA moved through the Senate quickly, receiving approval by an 89-10 vote earlier this month.

Trump, who has called NAFTA the “worst trade deal ever,” hailed the deal on Twitter, calling it a “massive win for American manufacturers and auto workers.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, praised the deal and hoped for a swift approval by Canada.