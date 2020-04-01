Tata Power Solar launches rooftop solution in Delhi, Mumbai

When traditional power generation companies start talking retail solar power, it’s time to sit up and take note.

Tata Power Solar, a subsidiary of Tata Power (one of India’s largest power generation and distribution companies), has decided to take its solar rooftop business to the retail level by launching a rooftop solution in India’s capital, Delhi, and the commercial capital of Mumbai, the Hindu Business Line reported.

The eventual rollout of this operation will be across 90 cities in India, according to Smart Energy.

Clearly, Tata Power is eyeing to snare a chunk of the developing green energy market in India, where consumers — including commercial, industrial and residential — are fast switching to solar energy, not only as clean energy but also with an eye toward reducing costs.

Tata Power Solar claims its rooftop solar solution can help consumers save up to about U.S. $650 (₹ 50,000) every year for 25 years.

The Hindus Business Line quoted Praveer Sinha, chief executive of Tata Power, who said there is “huge potential” to scale up the business to become the No. 1 player in this segment.

So far, Tata Power Solar has an installed capacity in rooftop solar of about 250 MW across 13 Indian states, which includes over 45 MW in Delhi NCR and over 35 MW in the province of Maharashtra.

Incidentally, it has executed the world’s largest rooftop plant at a single location and India’s largest carport at Kochi International Airport.

India has been quite bullish on renewable energy. As of 2019, 35% of the country’s installed electricity generation capacity was from renewable sources, generating 17% of its total electricity. As per the Paris climate accord, of which it is a signatory, India has committed to a target of achieving 40% of its total electricity generation from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

As part of this target, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced plans to build two “ultra mega renewable energy parks” boasting 25 GW capacity each in the Rajasthan and Gujarat provinces of the country, Smart Energy reported.

India’s defense ministry would be involved in these plans, as the projects are to come up in the border areas with India’s neighbor, Pakistan.