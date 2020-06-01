World Steel Association: April global crude steel production drops 13%

Global crude steel production in April fell 13% compared to April 2019 production, the World Steel Association recently reported.

Global steel production totaled 137.1 million tons in April, according to the World Steel Association.

China’s production reached 85.0 million tons of crude steel, a slight increase of 0.2% year over year. The slight increase comes after China posted a 1.7% year-over-year decline in March.

However, production in the other major Asian steel-producing nations declined significantly.

India produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel, marking a 65.2% year-over-year decline. Japan’s production plunged 23.5% year over year to 6.6 million tons.

E.U. production reached an estimated 10.7 million tons in April, marking a 22.9% year-over-year decline.

The U.S. produced 5.0 million tons, down 32.5% compared to April 2019.

According to recent reporting from the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), adjusted year-to-date production through May 23 totaled 33.2 million net tons — marking a 14.7% decline from the same period last year — at a capacity utilization rate of 70.3%. Production during the equivalent period in 2019 totaled 39.0 million net tons at a capacity utilization rate of 81.4%.

Meanwhile, for the week ending May 23, 2020, U.S. production totaled 1.2 million net tons at a capacity utilization rate of 53.2%, down 36.6% from the same week in 2019 (when the capacity utilization rate reached 80.8%). However, production for the week ending May 23, 2020, marked a 0.8% increase from the previous week, when the capacity utilization rate stood at 52.7%.

Elsewhere, production in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) — which includes Russia — was estimated to be 6.6 million tons in April 2020, down 22.6% year over year. Production in Ukraine fell 30.9% year over year to 1.4 million tons.

Brazil, which saw a sharp rise in confirmed coronavirus cases last month — bringing the country to No. 2 on the list of most confirmed infections in the world, totaling more than 465,000 cases as of Sunday, according to the World Health Organization — produced 1.8 million tons of crude steel in April 2020, marking a 39.0% year-over-year decline.

Turkey’s crude steel production totaled 2.2 million tons in April, down by 26.3% compared to April 2019 production.