This Morning in Metals: Rusal aluminum production falls 1.4%

This morning in metals news: Rusal released its Q2 2020 production results; Norsk Hydro has signed a memorandum of understanding for potential use of natural gas at its Alunorte refinery in Brazil; and Rio Tinto announced the discovery of a new zone of gold mineralization.

Rusal releases Q2 results

Russian aluminum giant Rusal announced Q2 aluminum production of 927,000 tonnes, down 1.4% from the previous quarter.

Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, weekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.

Rusal reported total alumina production of approximately 2.0 million tonnes, flat compared with the previous quarter.

Hydro signs natural gas MoU

Oslo-based Norsk Hydro has signed a memorandum of understanding with Golar Power “with the aim to replace a major part of its current fuel oil consumption at the Hydro Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil with more environmentally friendly natural gas.”

“According to the MoU signed with Golar Power on July 22, the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to be available in Barcarena during 2022,” Hydro said in a release.

Rio Tinto announces new resources

Miner Rio Tinto today disclosed the maiden resource at the Inferred Mineral Resource at the 100% owned Winu copper-gold project, in addition to a new zone of gold mineralization just east of the Winu deposit in Western Australia.

Lower your metal spend. Trial MetalMiner’s monthly metal buying outlook now.

“The Inferred Mineral Resource, reported at a 0.2% copper equivalent cutoff, is 503Mt at 0.45% copper equivalent (CuEq),” the miner said Tuesday. “This includes a higher grade component of 188Mt at 0.68% CuEq at a cutoff grade of 0.45% CuEq.”