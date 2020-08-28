Week in Review: China’s stainless dominance; copper mine production falls; aluminum output rises

It’s hard to believe we are already approaching the end of August — but here we are.
In the short term, this week saw coverage of a variety of issues. Stuart Burns tackled Chinese stainless steel consolidation earlier this week. Furthermore, he delved into a reversal of longer-term trends in flows of steel oversupply.
We’re offering timely emails with exclusive analyst commentary and some best practice advice – and you choose how often you receive it. Sign up today.
In other developments, the September Monthly Metal Outlook (MMO) report will be released early next week. Furthermore, MetalMiner’s Annual Outlook will also be coming out in September. The Annual Outlook is an invaluable tool for metals buyers looking to set their metals spend strategy for the year ahead.
On top of all that, you’ll also soon start to see the next round of Monthly Metals Index (MMI) reports.
In short, there’s a lot going on in the world of metals and a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.
With that, let’s take a brief look back at the week that was:
Week in Review, Aug. 24-28
- The global lead and zinc markets posted surpluses during the first half of 2020.
- Stuart Burns outlined China’s dominance in the stainless steel sector.
- Global steel output fell 2.5% in July, according to World Steel Association reporting.
- Meanwhile, U.S. steel imports surged in July, per Census Bureau data.
- Sohrab Darabshaw on an Indian research team’s lithium-sulfur battery development.
- Global copper mine production fell 2.2% during the first five months of the year.
- Amid a decline in steel demand outside of China, many steelmakers are looking to China as an outlet for excess production.
- While steel output was down in July, aluminum output ticked up, according to reporting from the International Aluminum Institute.
Check if your service center is providing you with price transparency for your aluminum spend.
Leave a Comment