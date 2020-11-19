This morning in metals news: Nucor Corporation has signed a power purchase agreement with EDF Renewables North America; the Pilbara Ports Authority reported an 11% year-over-year increase in throughput in October; and, lastly, Minnesota’s mining rules are getting another look.

Nucor signs power purchase agreement with renewables firm

Steelmaker Nucor has signed a power purchase agreement with EDF Renewables for 250 megawatts of new solar energy in Texas.

The agreement is for 15 years.

“Nucor is one of the most efficient and cleanest steel producers in the world, and we are always looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint. That is why we are proud to make our production process even cleaner by supporting the development of this solar energy project,” said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corporation. “We are already North America’s largest recycler, and supporting the addition of more clean power to the regional grid via this agreement further demonstrates Nucor’s commitment to sustainable steelmaking.”

Pilbara Ports Authority reports October activity

The Pilbara Ports Authority reported monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes in October.

Furthermore, the October figure marked an 11% year-over-year increase.

The critical Port Hedland iron ore terminal recorded monthly throughput of 47.2 million tonnes. Of that total, 47.0 million tonnes were iron ore exports.

Meanwhile, the Port of Dampier’s monthly throughput rose 11% year over to 14.4 million tonnes.

Minnesota to review mining rules

Mining and environmental issues have long been a point of heated debate in Minnesota. For example, the state is the top U.S. producer of iron and taconite.

According to the Duluth News Review, attorneys from the state Department of Natural Resources and the environmental group Northeastern Minnesotans agreed that the former would look at copper-nickel mining rules to determine if it can protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from mining.

