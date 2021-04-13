This morning in metals news: Oslo-based Norsk Hydro said it is exploring the potential for developing and operating hydrogen facilities; meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased by 0.6% in March; and En+ Group touted its development of a high-purity aluminum.

See why technical analysis is a superior forecasting methodology over fundamental analysis and why it matters for your aluminum buy.

Norsk Hydro to look into possibility of developing hydrogen facilities

Norsk Hydro said it is looking into the possibility of developing and operating hydrogen facilities.

The firm said the facilities would serve both internal demand and the external market.

“We see a substantial potential for industrial hydrogen consumption,” said Hilde Merete Aasheim, president and CEO. “Taking a developer and operator role in the hydrogen sector represents an opportunity for Hydro to reduce industrial CO2 emissions and develop a profitable and sustainable business based on hydrogen.”

CPI ticks up in March

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the CPI for All Urban Consumers rose by 0.6% in March.

The jump follows an increase of 0.4% in February.

Furthermore, the March increase marked the largest one-month rise since August 2012.

In addition, the energy index rose by 5.0% in March. Within energy, the gasoline index jumped by 9.1% after rising by 6.4% in February.

En+ Group touts high-purity aluminum

The En+ Group this week said it had produced the industry’s lowest-carbon aluminum.

“En+ Group Metals segment (RUSAL) has successfully produced aluminium with the industry’s lowest carbon footprint – less than 0.01 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of metal (Scope 1, Scope 2 – direct and indirect energy emissions),” the firm said in a release. “The purity of the aluminium produced is higher than 99%.”

The group’s metals segment produced the aluminum at its Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Plant.

Does aluminum content call to you? We’re rolling out more on LinkedIn.