This morning in metals news: miner Rio Tinto announced it had reached a financing plan with Turquoise Hill Resources for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia; meanwhile, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) made a countervailing duty ruling on chassis and subassemblies from China; and, lastly, China’s National Bureau of Statistics released Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for the industrial sector in March.

Rio Tinto reaches financing deal for Oyu Tolgoi

Miner Rio Tinto announced it had reached a financing deal with Turquoise Hill Resources for the Oyu Tolgoi copper miner project.

The massive underground copper-gold mine project is a partnership between the Mongolian government and Turquoise Hill Resources. Rio Tinto has a majority stake in Turquoise Hill. Meanwhile, the Mongolian government owns 34% of the project, while Turquoise Hill owns the balance.

However, the Mongolian government had earlier this year expressed reservations about the progress of the project.

A few months later, Rio Tinto says it has an updated funding plan for the mine.

The estimated remaining funding needed for the project is approximately $2.3 billion.

USITC rules on chassis, subassemblies from China

The USITC this week ruled imports of chassis and subassemblies from China are being subsidized by the exporter.

As a result, the Department of Commerce will issue a countervailing duty order.

NBS: PPI for manufactured goods up 4.4%

China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported the Produce Price Index (PPI) for manufactured goods rose by 4.4% year over year in March.

The PPI rose 1.6% month over month.

The PPI for non-ferrous metal materials and wires jumped by 17.3%. Meanwhile, the ferrous metal materials index rose by 15.6%.

