This morning in metals news: Chinese steel prices have plunged early this week following Beijing’s weekend warning to commodity speculators; MetalMiner is hosting its monthly webinar tomorrow, May 27, at 11:30 a.m. CDT; and the US Census Bureau released data on April steel imports.

Chinese steel prices fall

As we noted earlier this week, the Chinese government over the weekend issued a warning to commodity speculators in an effort to restore “normal market order.”

Several Chinese steel prices have taken significant falls early this week. The Chinese steel slab price fell from 6,340 CNY ($992) per metric ton to 5,350 CNY ($837).

Meanwhile, Chinese steel plate dipped from 6,810 CNY ($1,066) to 5,850 CNY ($915). Steel rebar plunged from 5,570 CNY ($872) to 4,950 CNY ($775). Meanwhile, H-beam steel fell from 6,070 CNY ($950) to 5,360 CNY ($839).

Historically, Chinese steel prices lead US steel prices. As such, steel buyers will want to continue to monitor prices for any indications of retrenchment in the US steel market.

MetalMiner webinar on Thursday, May 27

Speaking of falling prices, MetalMiner is hosting its next webinar tomorrow (Thursday, May 27) at 11:30 a.m. CDT.

The 30-minute session is titled “The Road Signs to Watch for to Know When the Allocation Market/Severe Shortages are Ending.” The MetalMiner team will walk participants through the signs that may indicate an end to the current state of shortages, allocation markets, and, in turn, elevated prices.

US steel imports rise in April

The US imported approximately 2.4 million metric tons of steel in April, the US Census Bureau reported today.

The total marked a jump from 2.1 million metric tons in March.

Imports of blooms, billets and slabs jumped from 468,488 metric tons in March to 887,267 metric tons in April.

Meanwhile, imports from Brazil surged to 594,191 metric tons in April, up from 155,838 metric tons the previous month.

