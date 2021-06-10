This morning in metals news: the United States International Trade Commission made determinations in a five-year sunset review covering imports of cut-to-length carbon steel plate; meanwhile, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will outline the Biden-Harris administration’s “worker-centered trade policy” today; and, lastly, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 0.6% in May.

USITC rules on cut-to-length carbon steel plate imports

The USITC recently made determinations in a five-year sunset review regarding an existing anti-dumping duty order on cut-to-length carbon steel plate from China and terminating suspended investigations on imports of the product from Russia and Ukraine.

In its vote, the USITC said revoking the anti-dumping duty order on the carbon steel plate from China “would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.”

It also voted to maintain existing suspension agreements for the imports from Russia and Ukraine.

‘Worker-centered’ trade policy

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will present the Biden administration’s “worker-centered” trade policy during an AFL-CIO town hall today.

The USTR released excerpts of Tai’s remarks today.

“We know that trade is essential to a functioning global economy,” Tai says. “It is clear, however, that the past promises made to workers on trade were not met. Certain sectors of the economy have done well. But far too many communities and workers were left behind.”

CPI rises in May

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for All Urban Consumers rose by 0.6% in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported.

The gain follows a jump of 0.8% in April.

“Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.0 percent before seasonal adjustment; this was the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4-percent increase for the period ending August 2008,” the BLS added.

