The Rare Earths Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell by 19.6% this month, as China has loosened rare earths production quotas and the Biden administration could possibly launch a Section 232 investigation for neodymium magnets.

The MetalMiner Best Practice Library offers a wealth of knowledge and tips to help buyers stay on top of metals markets and buying strategies.

US to consider neodymium Section 232 probe

As noted in yesterday’s morning roundup, the Biden administration released the findings of its 100-day review of critical U.S. supply chains.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden called for various agency heads to execute 100-day reviews of critical U.S. supply chains. Specifically, the president’s order referenced supply chains for critical minerals, in addition to large-capacity batteries, semiconductors and pharmaceutical products.

The report stemming from that review notes the possibility of launching a Section 232 investigation for neodymium magnets. Former President Donald Trump used Section 232 to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

In a section summarizing recommendations, the report called for strengthening international trade rules and trade enforcement mechanisms. The review calls for evaluation of whether or not a Section 232 investigation for neodymium magnets is warranted.

“Neodymium (NdFeB) permanent magnets play a key role in motors and other devices, and are important to both defense and civilian industrial uses,” the report states. “Yet the U.S. is heavily dependent on imports for this critical product. We recommend that the Department of Commerce evaluate whether to initiate an investigation into neodymium permanent magnets under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.”

NdFeB magnets are used in computer hard disk drives, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), precision guided munitions, automotive motors and wind turbines.

Prices fall as China relaxes rare earths production quotas

As MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns explained earlier this month, the Chinese government recently relaxed production quotas for rare earths.

Consequently, prices for rare earth oxides took a fall.

“Market prices remain volatile, though,” Burns explained. “A half yearly quota set by government officials is not the optimal system to match supply, demand and prices. As the economy bounced back last year, the rare earths market was caught on the hop and prices rose strongly.

“Some light rare earths, like praseodymium-neodymium (PrNd) oxide, reached multiyear highs.”

However, Beijing relaxed the quota from 66,000 tons to 84,000 tons.

Furthermore, the Rare Earths MMI has fallen for the third straight month.

“This suggests the MIIT’s loosening of production limits has had the desired impact and availability is proving sufficient to meet demand,” Burns added.

Lynas plant in Malaysia continues to operate

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. offered an update last month on its Malaysian plant.

The Malaysian government issued a movement control order May 12, which is in effect until June 7.

“The MCO, which is in effect for the period from 12 May 2021 until 7 June 2021, permits all economic sectors to continue to operate during the period of the MCO,” Lynas said in a statement. “Consistent with the MCO and previous updates, the Lynas Malaysia plant continues to operate with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place. Lynas Malaysia has already implemented strict health and hygiene protocols that meet and exceed the Ministry of Health’s requirements. Products produced at the Lynas Malaysia plant are essential to the manufacturing supply chains for critical industries including automotive, medical devices, oil refining and machinery & equipment.”

Actual metals prices and trends

The Chinese yttrium price rose by 1.6% month over month to $33.75 per kilogram as of June 1. The terbium oxide price fell by 17.1% to $1,044 per kilogram.

The neodymium oxide price fell by 8.5% to $77,706 per metric ton.

The Europium oxide fell by 3.3% to $30.61 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the dysprosium oxide price dropped by 11.7% to $385 per kilogram.

Each month, MetalMiner hosts a webinar on a specific metals topic. Explore the upcoming webinars and sign up for each on the MetalMiner Events page.