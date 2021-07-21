This Morning in Metals: Global aluminum production rises in June

This morning in metals news: global aluminum production rose in June compared to last year, the International Aluminum Institute reported; Ford of Europe reported its Q2 sales; and, lastly, June electricity demand surged amid a heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.

Global aluminum production rises in June

Global aluminum production reached 5.55 million tons in June, the International Aluminum Institute reported Tuesday.

The June total marked an increase from 5.31 million tons in June 2020. However, output declined from the 5.75 million tons tallied in May 2021.

Furthermore, China’s output reached an estimated 3.25 million tons in June 2021, up from 3.03 million tons in June 2020. However, its output declined from May’s 3.35 million tons.

Ford reports Q2 Europe sales

Meanwhile, Ford of Europe touted sales of 242,618 vehicles in Q2 2021, up 43.7% year over year.

For the year to date (through June), Ford of Europe reported sales jumped 22.6% year over year.

According to the automaker, 46% of its passenger vehicle sales in Euro 20 countries in the second quarter were electric vehicles.

Electricity demand jumps in PNW

Amid a historic heat wave for the Pacific Northwest in June, electricity demand surged, the Energy Information Administration reported.

“A heat wave in the Northwest United States in late June led to more regional demand for electricity. During periods of high temperatures, electricity demand increases as people turn up their air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fans, and other cooling equipment,” the EIA reported. “Very high temperature events, like the one in June in the Northwest, tend to push electricity demand to very high levels.”

