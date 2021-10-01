Week in Review: 2022 steel price negotiations to be tough; what’s driving aluminum prices; crude steel production down

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals storylines here on MetalMiner:
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
- Automakers see 2022 steel price contract negotiations looking brutal
- US steel imports dip in August; steel prices continue gains
- Aluminum prices are being driven high by constrained supply rather than rampant demand
- Russia’s 15% export duty hasn’t boosted flat-rolled prices as feared, traders say
- Nuclear to power Poland’s copper production
- Department of Commerce launches Section 232 neodymium magnets probe
- Global crude steel production down in August, China’s drops 5.3%
- Like steel, global aluminum production slides
