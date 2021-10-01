This Morning in Metals: China problems weaken London copper price; Sigma Broking to join LME ring; Monthly Metal Outlook comes out today

This morning in metals news: Events in China are affecting the copper market; the London Metals Exchange may get a new member to its ring, the influential trading group that may be facing more changes itself; and look for our MMO today.

London copper price falls on China worries

London copper prices are being buffeted by widespread power restrictions in China and a looming debt crisis by Chinese property giant Evergrande Group, Reuters reports, seeing a weekly price decline for three-month copper of 3.7% as investors reduced risk exposure.

“China’s power shortage has prompted analysts to cut growth outlook in the world’s biggest metals consumer, and its factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September, partially due to the curbs,” Reuters said.

Chinese markets were closed Friday for a weeklong public holiday.

Changes for LME ring

For the first time in 14 years, a new firm will join the London Metal Exchange’s trading ring, a source tells Reuters. Sigma Broking Ltd, which trades equity, fixed income and commodities, did not comment. And other developments indicate that the ring — eight other banks and brokers that trade in the ring or open outcry — may be losing its influence anyway.

