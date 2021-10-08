This Morning in Metals: Nonfarm payroll employment rises by 194,000

This morning in metals news: U.S. nonfarm payroll employment rose by 194,000 jobs in September; meanwhile, U.S. Steel had another spill from a plant in Northwest Indiana; and, finally, U.S. gasoline exports reached seasonal highs in May, June and July.

Nonfarm payroll employment rises

Nonfarm payroll employment in the U.S. rose by 194,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The national unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.8%.

Construction employment picked up by 22,000 in September. However, construction employment is down by 201,000 compared to its February 2020 level.

Meanwhile, manufacturing employment rose by 26,000 in September. Fabricated metal products rose by 8,000. However, motor vehicles and parts jobs fell by 6,000. Overall, manufacturing employment is down by 353,000 from February 2020.

Second spill at U.S. Steel plant

Less than two weeks after a spill from a U.S. Steel plant led to nearby beach closures, another spill occurred this week, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The Times reported a spill from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant into the Burns Waterway, which feeds into Lake Michigan.

According to an alert on the Indiana Dunes National Park website, the shoreline and waters along Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk are closed “due to a sheen noticed on the water.”

Utility Indiana American Water closed its Ogden Dunes treatment facility as a precaution after the initial Sept. 26 spill.

US gas exports rise in May, June, July

U.S. gasoline exports reached seasonal highs in May, June and July, the Energy Information Administration reported.

“Summer exports in May, June, and July reflect a departure from the historical seasonality of gasoline exports because gasoline export levels are usually low during the summer,” the EIA reported.

Motor gasoline exports averaged 941,000 barrels per day, up 41% from the five-year (2016–2020) average for May.

