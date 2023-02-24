MetalMiner’s own CEO Lisa Reisman caught up with Ravi of EOXS to discuss how ERP systems aid the steel industry, including both steel service centers and distributors.

Currently, MetalMiner is looking to add ERP solutions to its metal price forecasting platform, MetalMiner Insights. EOXS, who specializes specifically in integrating ERP solutions into steel service centers, offers MetalMiner valuable insight about the invaluable role AI and ERP systems play in helping metal buying organizations map out their metal purchases, save money and reduce cost risk.

Questions Regarding the Steel Industry:

Q: Please explain in 3-4 sentences what specific problems your solution helps solve.

A: AI-Driven ERP software solutions help steel distributors streamline their operations and reduce costs by automating processes and reducing manual errors. They also help improve visibility and provide real-time data insights. This ensures more efficient inventory management and improved customer service. In short, AI-Driven ERP software solutions help steel distributors become more efficient, accurate, and cost-effective.

Q: What makes the steel industry so unique from a tech perspective?

A: The steel industry is unique from a tech perspective because it is an incredibly complex and global business. As a result, it requires the latest technology to stay competitive. Technology can help steel distributors automate their processes, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve greater accuracy and scalability. AI-driven ERP systems like EOXS are designed to provide a comprehensive platform that integrates all aspects of the steel supply chain. This includes everything from production and inventory management to sales and customer service. Ultimately, EOXS helps steel distributors make smarter decisions, reduce costs and increase profitability.

Understanding the EOXS System

Q: What kind of complexity does your solution address that is not available from competitors?

A: EOXS’s ERP solution addresses a variety of complexities that are not available from competitors. For instance, we offer a unique AI-driven system tailored to the specific needs of steel distributors. This system allows for greater visibility of inventory and pricing, as well as more accurate forecasting. Additionally, our system can offer more efficient and accurate accounting and financial tracking. Finally, we offer real-time analytics and reporting. This provides our users with valuable insights that can help them make more informed decisions. By leveraging our AI capabilities, we can offer unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. This is something that our competitors simply cannot match considering their mounting technological debt.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the steel industry from a tech perspective?

A: The biggest challenge facing the steel industry from a tech perspective is the rapid rate of digital transformation. As the industry continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly difficult for traditional steel distributors to keep up with the pace of change. With the emergence of AI-driven ERP systems like EOXS, the need for steel distributors to remain competitive is greater than ever. Those who fail to embrace the latest technology will be left behind. This means they will be unable to capitalize on the opportunities that digital transformation brings. Distributors need to stay ahead of the curve or risk being left behind in the digital age.

The Role of EOXS in the Steel Industry Going Forward:

Q: How do you see the role of data analytics and AI impacting solutions deployed by steel manufacturers and service centers?

A: Data analytics and AI have become the key to unlocking “steel-edged” performance for steel manufacturers and service centers. These solutions have the ability to quickly analyze large amounts of data and find hidden patterns. As such, AI and data analytics can help these organizations optimize their processes and maximize their output. So, if you want to stay ahead of the competition, it’s time to “hammer” home the importance of data analytics and AI.

Q: What is the business case for using a solution like EOXS? What kind of ROI can a firm expect to achieve by implementing such a solution?

A: The business case for using a solution like EOXS is simple. After all, it’s like having an automated personal assistant for your steel distribution business. Only with EOXS, you get a virtual assistant that’s always on the job, never takes a sick day, and provides accurate, up-to-date information about your inventory, orders, and customers. The ROI you can expect from this kind of system is like having a genie in a bottle. With just a few words, EOXS can help you save time and money, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction. So basically, it’s like having a magical money-making machine at your fingertips.

Conclusion:

Q: Any other topic you would like to comment on?

A: A steel distributor is like a cowboy riding his horse across the prairie in the Wild West. Just like the cowboy needs a gun for protection, a steel distributor needs AI-driven technology to protect their business from today’s digital age bandits. Without it, you could find yourself in a showdown with the competition that you won’t likely survive.

About EOXS firm:

EOXS is a steel ERP firm which provides AI, cloud based solutions for steel service centers run by founder and CEO, Rajat Jain.

