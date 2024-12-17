MetalMiner, the leader in metal commodities data and forecasting, has announced a strategic partnership with N-Alpha to launch MetalMiner Insights SV. This purpose-built spend analytics solution provides commodity visibility and forecasting at the part level across the energy/utilities, automotive/EV, aerospace and defense (A&D) and industrial manufacturing sectors.

MetalMiner Insights SV, available to all MetalMiner customers starting December 2024, transforms how businesses analyze, forecast, and track underlying commodity spending at the part and bill-of-materials levels. It also integrates seamlessly with ERP and source-to-pay procurement technology systems to deliver automated efficiency and actionable insights.

Redefining Commodity-Level Spend Management

With Insights SV, companies can:

Analyze Part Spend at the Commodity Level. Users can perform detailed part-level spend analysis, price decomposition, and forecasting to understand the drivers behind commodity and input cost changes.

Track PPV and Exceptions. Insights SV makes it easy to monitor the difference between budgets and actual purchase prices (PPV), including changes in commodity prices – all while managing pricing and contract exceptions.

Automate Price Updates. With Insights SV, users can dynamically update part, component and BOM-level pricing, ensuring consistent visibility and alignment across systems.

Jason Busch, Managing Director and Co-Founder of MetalMiner, stated, “MetalMiner Insights SV sets a new standard for procurement and supply chain leaders by combining our proven metal commodities data and forecasts with N-Alpha’s cutting-edge business process automation and analytics. This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering companies to mitigate volatility, manage margins, and drive cost savings with unparalleled accuracy.”

Eyal Mizrahi, CEO of N-Alpha, commented, “Partnering with MetalMiner allows us to bring our advanced cost analytics into the industrial and manufacturing domains where they can have the greatest impact. Insights SV provides companies with the tools they need to integrate real-time data with strategic decision-making for a competitive edge.”

A Game-Changer for Key Industries

Industries such as energy/utilities, automotive/EV, aerospace and defense and industrial manufacturing will benefit significantly from Insights SV’s ability to combine part-level spend analytics with enterprise-wide synchronization. By integrating with ERP, procurement and supply chain systems, businesses can enhance operational efficiency, strengthen category strategies and reduce exposure to commodity price volatility.

Leveraging Proven Expertise and Innovative Technology

MetalMiner’s proprietary capabilities include over 4,000+ metal datasets, cost models at the form, alloy, and grade levels, and short-, mid- and long-term price forecasts.

Insights SV delivers actionable intelligence that enables companies to buy more cost-effectively, achieve margin stability and unlock long-term value.

About MetalMiner

MetalMiner helps buying organizations better manage margins, smooth commodity volatility, generate cost savings and negotiate metal commodity prices. The company specializes in analyzing commodity and economic correlations, utilizing a unique forecasting lens that leverages AI and technical analysis. The company was recently selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to support the Open Price Exploration for National Security (OPEN) program.

About N-Alpha

N-Alpha provides state-of-the-art business process automation designed to optimize pricing strategies, manage price volatility risks and maximize efficiencies. Their expertise lies in creating solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems, enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making.

