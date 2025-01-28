Steel imports into the European Union rose by an average of more than 12% year on year in the first ten days of Q1 2025. As of January 13, information from Germany-headquartered Metals Consulting International (MCI) indicated that total steel industry import volumes transacted under Tariff Rate Quotas totaled 2.2 million metric tons.

This far surpasses the estimated 1.96 million metric tons witnessed over the same period in 2024. Primary materials included flats, longs, tubes and pipes as well as stainless and downstream products within the steel industry.

Sources told MetalMiner that importers trying to hedge against the introduction of anti-dumping duties on HRC from Egypt, Japan, India and Egypt, which could come in April, was the primary reason behind the higher volumes.

Most investors are aware that the European Commission launched an anti-dumping investigation against HRC imports from those countries back in August. That move came after the European Steel Association filed a June 24 complaint on behalf of its member mills. That investigation could result in provisional taxes as well as retroactive tariffs.

Steel Industry Sees Significant Growth in Imports

MCI indicated that hot rolled coil imports consequently dropped 44% to 564,000 metric tons in the first 10 days of 2025 compared to slightly over 1 million metric tons over the same period in 2024.

Data also showed that while that decline offset growth in flats, that section nonetheless occupied first place among the categories in terms of volume, reaching 1.46 million metric tons. This represents a 5% from 1.39 million metric tons. However, cold rolled coil more than doubled to 75,000 metric tons from 37,000 metric tons.

Meanwhile, it was hot dipped galvanized coil that saw the largest increase amongst all flats at 174%. Altogether, the HDG coil moved 619,00 metric tons compared to 226,000 metric tons the previous year. Hot dipped galvanized’s applications include feedstock for autobody, along with the construction, agriculture and energy sectors.

Among Others, Rebar Imports Rose 1000%

MCI also reported that plate imports within the steel industry saw only a 15% increase to 64,000 metric tons from 56,000 metric tons. Meanwhile, imports of longs saw a 72% also rose, totaling 347,000 metric tons compared to 201,000 metric tons. Bar imports rose 56% to 55,000 metric tons from 35,000 metric tons, while rebar saw the largest increase of all, rising over 1,000% to 141,000 metric tons from 13,000 metric tons.

Sections saw the second-largest increase at 155%, though that volume rose to only 17,000 metric tons from 7,000 metric tons. Tube and pipes, including gas, hollow sections, large-diameter and seamless, also rose 15% in the first 10 days of 2025, reaching 198,000 metric tons from 172,000 metric tons.

Stainless steel reported the largest increase among the categories, with a 91% rise to 112,000 metric tons from 59,000 metric tons. Finally, MCI noted that cold rolled stainless steel coil boasted a 539% increase from 5,000 metric tons to 61,000 metric tons.

