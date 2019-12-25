Home | Best of MetalMiner | Best of 2019: Most-viewed posts on MetalMiner

Best of 2019: Most-viewed posts on MetalMiner

Best of MetalMiner

The year is almost at an end, and it’s been a news-filled one for the world of metals.

Before we turn the page into 2020, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed posts of the year here on MetalMiner:

  1. Looking Ahead, Part 1: A Surprising Outlook for Steel Prices in 2020

  2. Domestic Steel Prices Continue to Trend Downward

  3. Raw Steels MMI: Domestic U.S., China Steel Prices Still Falling

  4. Trump Drops Metals Tariffs on Canada, Mexico; What’s the Impact on Steel, Aluminum Prices?

  5. Aluminum is in Deficit, but Prices Don’t Reflect Any Shortage

  6. Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Fall Despite Global Supply Deficit

  7. Raw Steels MMI: Global Steel Prices Continue to Falter

  8. Stainless MMI: Stainless Prices Continue to Tick Upward as Q1 Progresses

  9. ILZSG: 2019 Forecast Includes Global Lead Surplus, Zinc Deficit

  10. U.S. Midwest Premium Remains High to Consumers’ Chagrin

