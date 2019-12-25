Best of 2019: Most-viewed posts on MetalMiner

The year is almost at an end, and it’s been a news-filled one for the world of metals.
Before we turn the page into 2020, let’s take a look back at the most-viewed posts of the year here on MetalMiner:
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
-
Looking Ahead, Part 1: A Surprising Outlook for Steel Prices in 2020
-
Domestic Steel Prices Continue to Trend Downward
-
Raw Steels MMI: Domestic U.S., China Steel Prices Still Falling
-
Trump Drops Metals Tariffs on Canada, Mexico; What’s the Impact on Steel, Aluminum Prices?
-
Aluminum is in Deficit, but Prices Don’t Reflect Any Shortage
-
Aluminum MMI: Aluminum Prices Fall Despite Global Supply Deficit
-
Raw Steels MMI: Global Steel Prices Continue to Falter
-
Stainless MMI: Stainless Prices Continue to Tick Upward as Q1 Progresses
-
ILZSG: 2019 Forecast Includes Global Lead Surplus, Zinc Deficit
-
U.S. Midwest Premium Remains High to Consumers’ Chagrin
Looking for metal price forecasting and data analysis in one easy-to-use platform? Inquire about MetalMiner Insights today!
Leave a Comment