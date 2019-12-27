Week in Review: Housing starts, copper production and the Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including coverage of: housing start data, copper mine production, the Fiat Chrysler–PSA merger and more.
- U.S. housing starts surged in November.
- Fiat Chrysler and PSA’s merger will form the world’s fourth-largest automaker.
- Global copper mine production was down slightly through the first three quarters of the year.
- U.S. Steel announced more than 1,500 job cuts in Michigan.
- We reviewed the most-viewed posts of the year on MetalMiner.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns on the European auto sector and changing consumer tastes.
- The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) reported global lead and zinc supply exceeded demand through the first 10 months of the year.
