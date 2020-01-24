Week in Review: Industrial production; steel capacity utilization; IMF growth forecasts

Before we head into the weekend, let’s take a look back at the week that was and some of the metals coverage here on MetalMiner, including: the Federal Reserve’s recent industrial production report, the U.S.’s December boom in housing starts, the U.S. steel sector’s capacity utilization rate and the International Monetary Fund’s latest growth projections.
- The Federal Reserve released industrial production figures for December 2019.
- In a Q&A earlier this week, Raistone Capital weighed in on Section 301 tariffs and the refund process.
- MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns surveyed the challenges India faces as its economy slows.
- U.S. housing starts last month surged to their highest level in 13 years.
- U.S. steel mills reached a capacity utilization rate of 82.3% in the year to date through Jan. 18.
- Global copper mine production fell slightly over the first 10 months of 2019.
- The International Monetary Fund revised growth forecasts downward in its latest World Economic Outlook report.
- A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research looked into who is bearing the brunt of the U.S.’s tariffs over the last two years.
- The Indian solar sector reached a new milestone in December but faces pressures from imports.
