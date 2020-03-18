This Morning in Metals: U.S. closing border with Canada to ‘non-essential traffic’

This morning in metals news, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Canada have mutually agreed to close their shared border to non-essential traffic, Indian steel stocks have gotten a boost this week and Chinese iron ore futures made gains.

U.S., Canada to close border

This morning, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Canada had agreed to close their border in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Trump, however, noted the closure will not impact the flow of goods.