USITC: Imports of collated steel staples from China injure U.S. industry

The United States International Trade Commission voted unanimously in its anti-dumping and countervailing subsidy review of imports of Chinese collated steel staples, concluding the imports are injurious to U.S. industry.

“The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of collated steel staples from China that the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) has determined are subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value,” the USITC said in a release after the vote Tuesday morning.

The case began with a petition by Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc., of Cincinnati, Ohio. SENCO Brands, which specializes in powered fastening systems for construction, woodworking and industrial applications, was acquired by Kyocera Corporation in 2017.

On Jan. 3, the Department of Commerce issued a preliminary affirmative determination in the case, ultimately calculating a dumping rate of 301.64% for the product from China. According to the Department of Commerce, imports of the steel staples from China were valued at $88.8 million in 2018. According to the USITC, the value of the staples imported from China in 2019 came in at $54.9 million.

The Department of Commerce went on to issue final affirmative determinations for the case May 26.

As a result of Tuesday’s vote, the Department of Commerce will now issue anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders for collated steel staples from China.

There are three producers of steel staples in the U.S., according to the USITC, based in West Virginia, Ohio and New Hampshire.