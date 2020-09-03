This Morning in Metals: U.S. energy exports, imports nearly equal in May

This morning in metals news: the U.S.’s levels of exports and imports were approximately equal in May, according to the Energy Information Administration; Vale offered an update on emergency protocols at two of its dikes; and the U.S. has seen elevated levels of imports of standard pipe and tin plate in recent months.

Energy exports, imports even in May

Per the Energy Information Administration, the U.S.’s energy exports and imports came in approximately even in May.

“The United States had been a net exporter of energy in several months of the past year,” the EIA reported. “Changes in domestic production and declines in global demand for energy since mid-March in response to COVID-19 have shifted energy trade balances back in the direction of net imports, especially for U.S. crude oil and petroleum products.”

Vale updates on Paracatu, Patrimônio dikes

Brazilian miner Vale offered updates on ongoing emergency protocols related to two of its dikes.

The Paracatu and Patrimônio dikes, it reported, both received negative Stability Condition Declarations.

Furthermore, Vale reported negative declarations for four other sites.

Standard pipe from Thailand up 378%

According to steel import trends reported by the Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis system, U.S. imports of several steel products have surged over the May-July 2020 period.

Imports of standard pipe from Thailand, for example, jumped 378% during the May-July period compared with the August 2019-April 2020 period.

In addition, tin plate imports from China jumped 365%.

